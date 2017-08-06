Giants' Chris Stratton: Struggles with command in no-decision
Stratton (0-2) allowed three runs (two earned) over five innings in Saturday's no-decision against the Diamondbacks, surrendering five hits and four walks in the process while striking out four.
Stratton did a decent job at getting out of trouble against one of the toughest offenses in baseball (5.02 runs per game), but got himself in trouble through command issues. After allowing a David Peralta double to lead off the game, the right-hander walked A.J. Pollock and hit Jake Lamb with a pitch in what ended up being a 30-pitch, two-run opening frame. There's no doubt that Stratton can hold his own as a starting pitcher, but he doesn't carry much value due to his low K/9 rate of 5.14 and relative inability to control his pitch count. He'll be tasked with another tough matchup in his next scheduled start, Friday against the Nationals.
