Stratton (calf) will be activated from the 10-day disabled list and start Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Matt Cain was originally penciled in as the Giants' starter for Saturday, but manager Bruce Bochy announced Thursday that Cain will be moved to the bullpen and Stratton will get a shot to cement himself into the rotation for the remainder of the season. Stratton allowed five runs over 6.2 innings in his July 6 start against the Tigers. He'll enter Saturday's contest with a 7.71 season ERA.