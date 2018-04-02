Giants' Chris Stratton: Takes loss to Dodgers
Stratton (0-1) allowed three runs on five hits and struck out four over 5.1 innings in a loss Sunday to the Dodgers.
Stratton posted a solid 3.68 ERA last year but was lacking in the K:BB (51:28) and WHIP (1.48) departments. He looked a lot more like the latter kind of pitcher in his first start of 2018, as he hit a batter with a pitch and allowed a pair of extra-base hits to the Dodgers. The good sign for Stratton was that he didn't allow a single walk. Stratton posted a 4.3 BB/9 in 2017, and he won't be able to get to the next level in 2018 unless he can maintain improved control.
More News
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Ready for regular season•
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Pitches well in second spring start•
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Expects to open season in rotation•
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Closes out 2017 on high note•
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Struggles against Dodgers•
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Picks up victory•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...