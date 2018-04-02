Stratton (0-1) allowed three runs on five hits and struck out four over 5.1 innings in a loss Sunday to the Dodgers.

Stratton posted a solid 3.68 ERA last year but was lacking in the K:BB (51:28) and WHIP (1.48) departments. He looked a lot more like the latter kind of pitcher in his first start of 2018, as he hit a batter with a pitch and allowed a pair of extra-base hits to the Dodgers. The good sign for Stratton was that he didn't allow a single walk. Stratton posted a 4.3 BB/9 in 2017, and he won't be able to get to the next level in 2018 unless he can maintain improved control.