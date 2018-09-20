Giants' Chris Stratton: Takes loss vs. San Diego
Stratton (10-10) took the loss Wednesday, allowing five runs on six hits and a walk while striking out two over three innings against the Padres.
Stratton wasn't fooling San Diego hitters, inducing just three swinging strikes, and he was saddled with his third loss in four starts. All of the damage came in a five-run second inning, as the 28-year-old allowed a home run, four singles and a walk in the frame and now sees his ERA sit at 4.88. He'll look to rebound Tuesday in a rematch against the Padres in what could be his final start of the season.
