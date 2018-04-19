Stratton allowed one run on five hits through seven innings and struck out eight Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, but he was left with just a no-decision for his efforts.

Stratton is on fire his last two starts, as he has allowed just one run on six hits over 14 innings in two road outings against division foes. Unfortunately, Hunter Strickland blew the save in the ninth inning, which cost Stratton a shot at his second straight win. The 27-year-old -- a first-round pick back in 2012 -- is looking like he's starting to hit his stride.