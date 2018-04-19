Giants' Chris Stratton: Takes no-decision in sharp outing against Arizona
Stratton allowed one run on five hits through seven innings and struck out eight Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, but he was left with just a no-decision for his efforts.
Stratton is on fire his last two starts, as he has allowed just one run on six hits over 14 innings in two road outings against division foes. Unfortunately, Hunter Strickland blew the save in the ninth inning, which cost Stratton a shot at his second straight win. The 27-year-old -- a first-round pick back in 2012 -- is looking like he's starting to hit his stride.
More News
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister we’re...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...