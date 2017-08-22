Stratton (2-2) tossed six shutout innings with one strikeout and allowed just four hits and two walks to earn the win Monday over the Brewers.

Stratton has now thrown 12.2 shutout innings over his past two starts. While he used 10 strikeouts last time out against Washington, this time Stratton used eight ground balls and held the Brewers hitless with runners in scoring position to get through six scoreless frames. His ERA is down to 3.98 as Stratton is looking like a rare bright spot on this Giants team.