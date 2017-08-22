Giants' Chris Stratton: Throws six more scoreless innings Monday
Stratton (2-2) tossed six shutout innings with one strikeout while allowing just four hits and two walks to earn the win Monday over the Brewers.
Stratton has now thrown 12.2 shutout innings over his past two starts. While he used 10 strikeouts last time out against Washington, this time Stratton used eight ground balls and held the Brewers hitless with runners in scoring position to get through six scoreless frames. His ERA is down to 3.98, making Stratton look like a rare bright spot on this Giants team. That said, his fantasy upside remains questionable.
