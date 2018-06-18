Stratton (8-4) allowed three hits and walked one while striking out three across six scoreless innings to earn the win Sunday against the Dodgers.

Despite allowing a lot of contact, Stratton allowed only one runner to reach scoring position and didn't allow an extra-base hit in his six innings of work. The effort marked his fourth consecutive start without surrendering a home run, bringing his HR/9 down to .9 for the season. That's been a key to his success, and despite striking out 7.1 batters per nine innings, Stratton has been able to make value up in other areas as he is now tied for second in the National League with eight wins.