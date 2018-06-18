Giants' Chris Stratton: Throws six shutout innings
Stratton (8-4) allowed three hits and walked one while striking out three across six scoreless innings to earn the win Sunday against the Dodgers.
Despite allowing a lot of contact, Stratton allowed only one runner to reach scoring position and didn't allow an extra-base hit in his six innings of work. The effort marked his fourth consecutive start without surrendering a home run, bringing his HR/9 down to .9 for the season. That's been a key to his success, and despite striking out 7.1 batters per nine innings, Stratton has been able to make value up in other areas as he is now tied for second in the National League with eight wins.
More News
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Tough-luck loss Tuesday•
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Lasts only four innings•
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Gets fourth straight win•
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Earns win despite shaky outing•
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Picks up win over Rockies•
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Picks up fourth win despite home-run issue•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...