Giants' Chris Stratton: Tosses eight shutout innings in win
Stratton (9-7) tossed eight shutout innings Monday to earn the win over the Diamondbacks, allowing five hits with no walks and six strikeouts.
Stratton allowed just two men past first base and retired the final 10 batters he faced to earn his first win in over two months. He threw 67 percent of his pitches for strikes and induced 10 groundball outs in this gem of an outing. Stratton was in the minor leagues as recently as the start of the month, but he's delivered a pair of quality starts while allowing just two earned runs over 14.1 innings since returning to the big league club. He'll look to continue his recent resurgence this weekend against the Mets.
