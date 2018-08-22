Stratton allowed two runs on six hits and no walks across 6.1 innings Tuesday in a no-decision against the Mets. He struck out four.

Called up earlier in the day, Stratton pitched extremely well as he silenced the home team through the first six innings. He ran into a bit of trouble in the seventh, however, when he allowed two runs on three hits before he was removed with one out. Stratton came into the day with a 5.52 ERA and had spent most of August with Triple-A Sacramento, but this spot start reflected some of the promise he flashed in stints with the big league club earlier this year. It's unclear what the team's plans are at the moment, but if he did receive another start it would likely come this weekend against the Rangers.