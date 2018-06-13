Stratton (7-4) took the loss Tuesday, allowing three runs on four hits over seven innings. He issued three walks and struck out three.

The third inning proved troublesome for Stratton with three hits, a walk and a hit by pitch leading to a three-run inning, but he pitched quite well otherwise. The Giants offense staked the right-hander a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but managed only three hits for the game, one of which he provided himself. The 27-year-old has a 4.56 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with 61 strikeouts across 75 innings, and currently lines up to faces the Dodgers on the road Sunday.