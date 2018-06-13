Giants' Chris Stratton: Tough luck loss Tuesday
Stratton (7-4) took the loss Tuesday, allowing three runs on four hits over seven innings. He issued three walks and struck out three.
The third inning proved troublesome for Stratton with three hits, a walk and a hit by pitch leading to a three-run inning, but he pitched quite well otherwise. The Giants offense staked the right-hander a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but managed only three hits for the game, one of which he provided himself. The 27-year-old has a 4.56 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with 61 strikeouts across 75 innings, and currently lines up to faces the Dodgers on the road Sunday.
More News
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Lasts only four innings•
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Gets fourth straight win•
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Earns win despite shaky outing•
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Picks up win over Rockies•
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Picks up fourth win despite home-run issue•
-
Giants' Chris Stratton: Allows five in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.
-
Can you trust these six starters?
Sometimes good pitchers get so far off track that you're just not sure you can trust them anymore....
-
These four hitters are really this good
Generally after a player puts together a hot streak, his numbers are due for a correction,...
-
Fantasy Baseball: Darvish's trade value
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart