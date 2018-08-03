Stratton will rejoin the Giants rotation and start Friday against the Diamondbacks.

Stratton opened the season with a rotation spot before being optioned to Triple-A Sacramento in early July after posting a 4.93 ERA and 1.44 WHIP across 18 starts. The Giants recalled Stratton last week and initially planned to deploy him in relief, but the 27-year-old will rejoin the starting staff after Johnny Cueto (elbow) underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery. Given his mediocre results prior to being demoted to Triple-A, Stratton may be on a short leash in his second trial as a starter.

