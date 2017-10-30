Giants' Christian Arroyo: Suffers wrist injury
Arroyo left a Dominican Winter League game after re-injuring his wrist, reports Giants Prospects.
He suffered a broken hand in July after getting hit by a pitch and was trying to make up for lost time playing for Leones del Escogido in the Dominican Republic. Arroyo has an excellent hit tool, but it's difficult to take much from his 2017 numbers, as he rode a .427 BABIP at Triple-A and dealt with much worse luck (.231 BABIP) in 135 big-league plate appearances. Given the Giants' dearth of options at third base, Arroyo figures to compete in spring training to open the year at the hot corner.
