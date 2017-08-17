Arroyo will be out for the rest of the 2017 season after suffering a broken left hand in early July, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Arroyo was expected to be out until the beginning of September, but with the minor-league season winding to an end, the club will shut him down and let the prospect rest up before winter ball. During 34 games with the Giants this season he hit .192 with three home runs and 14 RBI, but dominated the competition at the Triple-A level, slashing .396/.461/.604 with Sacramento.