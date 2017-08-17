Giants' Christian Arroyo: Will miss remainder of season
Arroyo will be out for the rest of the 2017 season after suffering a broken left hand in early July, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Arroyo was expected to be out until the beginning of September, but with the minor-league season winding to an end, the club will shut him down and let the prospect rest up before winter ball. During 34 games with the Giants this season he hit .192 with three home runs and 14 RBI, but dominated the competition at the Triple-A level, slashing .396/.461/.604 with Sacramento.
More News
-
Giants' Christian Arroyo: Suffers broken hand, out until September•
-
Giants' Christian Arroyo: Leaves Triple-A game after HBP•
-
Giants' Christian Arroyo: Activated from DL•
-
Giants' Christian Arroyo: Placed on 7-day DL•
-
Giants' Christian Arroyo: X-rays negative on wrist•
-
Giants' Christian Arroyo: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...