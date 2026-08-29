Koss went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's 10-6 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Koss has gone 16-for-60 (.267) over his last 18 games, adding a homer and four doubles in that span. The infielder has taken over a starting role at shortstop in the absence of Willy Adames (elbow), who could miss the rest of the season after going down with the injury Sunday. Over 123 plate appearances this season, Koss is batting .211 with a .537 OPS, one homer, four RBI, 12 runs scored, five doubles and two stolen bases, so he's unlikely to hit his way into the picture in fantasy.