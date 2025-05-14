Koss went 2-for-4 with a grand slam in Tuesday's 10-6 win over the Diamondbacks.

The Giants fell behind early, but they never looked back after Koss put them ahead with a second-inning grand slam. This was his first multi-hit effort as a major-leaguer. The infielder is 6-for-17 (.353) over his last six games, adding six RBI and a 1:5 BB:K in that span. Overall, he's batting .241 with a .589 OPS, one homer, seven RBI, six runs scored and no stolen bases over 59 plate appearances. He had nine homers over 88 minor-league games across three levels last season, so don't expect a lot of power out of Koss. With both Tyler Fitzgerald (rib) and Casey Schmitt (oblique) on rehab assignments, Koss's time in the majors could be nearing a close.