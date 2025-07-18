default-cbs-image
Koss (hamstring) is expected to begin his minor-league rehab assignment next week, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Koss resumed baseball activities shortly before the All-Star break and is approaching a minor-league rehab stint. The infielder has been on the shelf since July 1 due to a strained right hamstring. He should be activated in late July or early August.

