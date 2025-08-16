Koss went 2-for-2 with two runs scored, a double, an RBI and a walk in Friday's 7-6 loss to the Rays. He was also hit by a pitch.

Koss knocked an RBI double to right field in the second inning before coming around to score. He drew a walk in the third and scored again before adding a single in the sixth. With that, the 27-year-old infielder recorded his first multi-hit performance since being reinstated from the injured list Aug. 1. Over his last 10 appearances, Koss is slashing .267/.368/.533 with four RBI, three runs scored, one home run, one double and one stolen base across 19 plate appearances. With Casey Schmitt (forearm) expected to miss a couple of games and Matt Chapman (hand) landing on the 10-day injured list, Koss is likely to see a boost in playing time.