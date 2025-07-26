Koss (hamstring) began his rehab stint in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on Thursday, and he went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI in the team's 7-3 win over the ACL Diamondbacks.

Koss played four innings at second base in his first rehab game, tallying two singles. The 27-year-old infielder was placed on the 10-day injured list July 1 due to a left hamstring strain. Before that, Koss had been solid as a reserve infielder for the Giants, slashing .265/.305/.357 with 12 runs scored, 12 RBI, two home runs and two stolen bases across 108 plate appearances.