Waites (lat) was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Waites made his spring debut Thursday, striking out two and allowing one hit over a scoreless inning. The plan is for Waites to build up with Sacramento early in the season. It's safe to assume that he's healthy since he got into game action, and a strong showing with Sacramento should earn the right-hander a look at the major-league level at some point this season.
More News
-
Giants' Cole Waites: To make spring debut Thursday•
-
Giants' Cole Waites: Throwing live BP again•
-
Giants' Cole Waites: Slated for live batting practice•
-
Giants' Cole Waites: Not expected to be ready for opener•
-
Giants' Cole Waites: Set for another bullpen session•
-
Giants' Cole Waites: Resumes throwing program•