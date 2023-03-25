Waites (lat) was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Waites made his spring debut Thursday, striking out two and allowing one hit over a scoreless inning. The plan is for Waites to build up with Sacramento early in the season. It's safe to assume that he's healthy since he got into game action, and a strong showing with Sacramento should earn the right-hander a look at the major-league level at some point this season.

