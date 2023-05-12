Waites was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento by the Giants on Thursday, Amy Gutierrez of the Giants' official site reports.
The move happened after San Francisco's victory over Arizona on Thursday. It clears room for Alex Wood with Wood coming off the 15-day injured list Friday. Waites will likely be an up-and-down option for the Giants throughout the 2023 campaign.
More News
-
Giants' Cole Waites: Summoned from Triple-A•
-
Giants' Cole Waites: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Giants' Cole Waites: To make spring debut Thursday•
-
Giants' Cole Waites: Throwing live BP again•
-
Giants' Cole Waites: Slated for live batting practice•
-
Giants' Cole Waites: Not expected to be ready for opener•