Waites (lat) is scheduled to make his Cactus League debut Thursday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Waites suffered a right lat strain just before the start of spring training, but he's made steady progress over the last several weeks and should be an option for the Giants' bullpen sometime in mid-to-late April. He's already been ruled out for an Opening Day roster spot, but that's only to allow more time for a proper build-up.
