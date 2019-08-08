Menez is listed as the Giants' scheduled starter for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Menez was called up from Triple-A Sacramento earlier this week and entered the rotation Tuesday as a replacement for the demoted Dereck Rodriguez. The rookie was tagged for five runs en route to taking a loss against the Nationals but was able to close on a high note, retiring 10 of the final 11 batters he faced in the six-inning outing. That strong finish will be enough for Menez to earn his third career start, all of which have come at Oracle Park.