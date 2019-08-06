Menez was officially recalled from Triple-A Sacramento ahead of Tuesday's start against the Nationals.

Menez is set to join San Francisco's starting rotation after posting a 4.06 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with a 66:22 K:BB over 44.1 innings this season at Triple-A. Sam Selman was optioned and Joe Panik was designated for assignment in corresponding moves.

More News
Our Latest Stories