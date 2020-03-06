Giants' Conner Menez: Heads to minor-league camp
Menez was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Friday.
Menez was a long shot at best to break camp with the big-league team, as he owns a 5.29 ERA in 17.0 innings at the highest level. His 30.1 percent strikeout rate in his brief debut was largely overshadowed by his 16.4 percent walk rate.
