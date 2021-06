Menez gave up five runs on six hits and two walks with one strikeout in two relief innings in Saturday's 13-6 loss to Philadelphia.

Menez opened his season with six scoreless outings spanning 11 innings. In his last two appearances, he's given up 10 runs (six earned) on 11 hits and two walks across three innings. The 26-year-old has a 3.86 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 15:3 K:BB in 14 innings overall. He's likely to remain in a low-leverage role, although he's picked up a win and two holds this season.