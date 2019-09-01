Menez was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday.

Menez made three starts for the Giants this season but struggled with 10 runs allowing over 12.2 innings, though he should work out of the bullpen this time around. The 24-year-old had a 3.79 ERA and 1.21 WHIP over 23 outings between Double-A and Triple-A this season.

