Menez (1-0) earned the win Friday against the Cubs after pitching two scoreless innings in relief, giving up one hit and striking out two.

Menez silenced the Cubs when he was on the mound and looked dominant, as he tossed 25 of his 36 pitches for strikes en route to earning his first win of the season. The left-hander has logged just four innings this year across two appearances but is yet to allow a run.