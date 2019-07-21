Menez was called up from Triple-A Sacramento and will be the starting pitcher Sunday against the Mets.

Menez was officially called up and is set to make his major-league debut Sunday. He excelled at the two highest levels of the minors this season, racking up a 3.13 ERA across 95 innings. Menez should be able to work deep into the game if he throws well, as he has thrown more than 90 pitches in five of his last six starts in the minors.