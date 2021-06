Menez started Saturday's 2-1 win over Washington in the second game of a doubleheader, pitching two innings and allowing one hit and one walk with one strikeout. He didn't factor into the decision.

Making his first career start, Menez pitched well in his customary two-inning role as all five of his appearances have lasted two frames. The move to opener may have been necessitated by the doubleheader but could demonstrate manager Gabe Kapler's growing trust in the 26-year-old lefty.