Giants' Conner Menez: Optioned to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Menez was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday.
Menez was recalled to the big-league club for a doubleheader Tuesday against the Rockies. He didn't appear in a game, but will likely remain depth for the team's pitching staff throughout the season.
