Menez did not factor into the decision against Philadelphia on Sunday, pitching 1.2 innings and giving up three runs on two hits and three walks while striking out four.

Menez retired the side in order in the first inning before getting only two outs in a disastrous second frame. He wasn't hit particularly hard -- both base knocks against him were singles, including one that didn't leave the infield -- but he was unable to find the plate, issuing two walks to the begin the inning and another with the bases loaded to gift Philadelphia a run. Through three major-league starts, Menez now sports a 7.11 ERA and 1.50 WHIP along with a 14:8 K:BB in 12.2 innings. If he is given another start, it is lined up to be in Arizona on Friday.