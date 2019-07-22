Giants' Conner Menez: Sent back to Triple-A
Menez was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Menez got the call from Triple-A to replace the struggling Drew Pomeranz in the rotation Sunday against the Mets and didn't disappoint in his MLB debut, ceding two runs and scattering three hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings in the no-decision. The performance should be enough to earn Menez another look when the Giants next require a fifth starter, but off days Thursday and July 29 should allow the team to get by with a four-man rotation until Aug. 3 in Colorado.
