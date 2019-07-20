Menez will be called up to start Sunday against the Mets, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Menez owns a 3.13 ERA in 95 innings across the two highest levels of the minors this season. He's struck out an excellent 31.8 percent of opposing batters while walking a respectable 9.3 percent. His arrival will bump fellow lefty Drew Pomeranz to the bullpen.