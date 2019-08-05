Menez will be recalled from Triple-A Sacramento to start against the Nationals on Tuesday or Wednesday, freelance journalist Marc Delucchi reports.

Off days have allowed the Giants to get by with a four-man rotation for the past couple of weeks, but Menez will get another look in the rotation with the team in need of a fifth starter for its upcoming series against the Nationals. The 24-year-old southpaw held his own in his big-league debut last month, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out six in five innings.