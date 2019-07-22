Giants' Conner Menez: Solid in big-league debut
Menez allowed two runs on three hits and two walks over five innings Sunday, striking out six batters and taking the no-decision in the win over the Mets.
Menez had a pretty strong MLB debut Sunday, mostly rolling through the Mets aside from allowing a pair of solo shots in the second inning. The 24-year-old lefty has been successful between Triple-A Sacramento and Double-A Richmond this season, recording a 3.13 ERA and 123:36 K:BB over 95 innings. He likely did enough Sunday to earn another start which could come next weekend in San Diego. Even if he heads back to the minors, Menez could be worth a stash in deeper leagues.
