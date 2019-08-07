Menez (0-1) took the loss against the Nationals on Tuesday, giving up five earned runs on six hits over six innings, striking out four and walking three in the Giants' 5-3 defeat.

Making his second big-league start of the season, Menez mostly held his own, but he was ultimately dealt the loss as he yielded a pair of long balls to Kurt Suzuki and Trea Turner. He's given up seven earned runs on nine hits with a 10:5 K:BB over his 11 innings with the Giants this season.