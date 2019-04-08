Giants' Connor Joe: Designated for assignment
Joe was designated for assignment by the Giants on Monday.
Joe failed to capitalize on his limited opportunities this season, managing just a single hit in 15 at-bats. As a Rule 5 pick, he'll have to be offered back to the Giants if he clears waivers. The move makes room on the roster for Tyler Austin, acquired in a trade from the Twins on Monday.
