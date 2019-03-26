Giants' Connor Joe: Plays two positions Monday
Joe went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in Monday's exhibition loss to the Athletics.
Joe started in left field and finished the contest at first base, which could be a preview of his utility role this season. The Rule 5 pick from Cincinnati needs to stick on the 25-man roster in order to remain a Giant, and it's looking like that will happen as we near the start of the regular season. Joe can play both corner infield and outfield spots, and can even serve as an emergency catcher. The 26-year-old slashed .299/.408/.527 over two levels in 2018, which make him an intriguing player to watch in deep leagues in the event injuries or struggling starters open up a window of playing time.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Paddack looks like first must-add player
Padres pitching prospect Chris Paddack has shot up draft boards in recent weeks. Here's why...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers and breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Podcast League draft; over/unders
Heading into North American opening day on Thursday, we break down our Podcast League draft,...
-
Podcast League draft (H2H points)
The Fantasy Baseball Today crew invited some loyal listeners to take part in a draft that's...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
The waiver wire shouldn't be the first place you turn when setting your lineup, particularly...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...