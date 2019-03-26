Joe went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in Monday's exhibition loss to the Athletics.

Joe started in left field and finished the contest at first base, which could be a preview of his utility role this season. The Rule 5 pick from Cincinnati needs to stick on the 25-man roster in order to remain a Giant, and it's looking like that will happen as we near the start of the regular season. Joe can play both corner infield and outfield spots, and can even serve as an emergency catcher. The 26-year-old slashed .299/.408/.527 over two levels in 2018, which make him an intriguing player to watch in deep leagues in the event injuries or struggling starters open up a window of playing time.