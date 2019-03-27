Joe will be present on San Francisco's Opening Day roster, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Joe was acquired by the Giants from the Reds last week but managed to make enough of an impression to grab a spot on the 25-man roster. The 26-year-old provides unique versatility, as he should serve as the No. 3 catcher behind Buster Posey and Erik Kratz, and can also play both corner infield and outfield spots. It remains unclear how much playing time awaits Joe, but he'll get his first taste of the majors after slashing .299/.408/.527 between Double-A and Triple-A last season.

