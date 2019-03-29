Joe started and went 0-for-1 with a walk in Thursday's Opening Day loss to San Diego.

Joe got the nod in left field against a southpaw, but was lifted for Gerardo Parra once the Padres went to a right-handed reliever. This deployment signals a platoon situation for the rookie and his veteran counterpart. That said, the Giants are slated to face two more lefties Friday and Saturday, so Joe could find his name in the starting lineup for both contests.

