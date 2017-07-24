Gearrin danced around a pair of baserunners while striking out two batters over an inning of work in Sunday's loss to the Padres.

Gearrin's scoreless outing lowered his season ERA to 2.30 despite his FIP sitting north of 4.00 for the majority of the season. His mediocre 1.6 K/BB ratio is the biggest red flag, but it's possible that Gearrin can keep his ERA low due to his groundball tendencies (1.9 GB/FB ratio) coupled with a stellar defensive infield behind him in San Francisco. Either way, the 31-year-old doesn't provide enough in the important categories for fantasy relievers (strikeouts, saves and holds) to warrant much consideration.