Gearrin picked up the save Wednesday in the Giants' 4-3 win over the Diamondbacks in 10 innings. He gave up a run on two hits and two walks and struck out one.

Hunter Strickland was unable to hold the Giants' 2-1 lead in the bottom of the ninth inning, but he was taken off the hook after San Francisco rallied for two runs at the top of the inning. Since Strickland's pitch count was already at 25 after his lone inning, Gearrin was summoned to close out the contest, but the right-hander nearly squandered the two-run cushion the Giants offense gave him. Though Gearrin was ultimately able to induce game-ending groundout with runners on first and second to end the Arizona threat, the shaky performance probably won't establish him as second in line for saves behind Strickland. Lefty Tony Watson, who had already been used earlier in Wednesday's contest, looks like the best bet to close for the Giants when Strickland isn't available.