Giants' Cory Gearrin: Lowers ERA to 3.48
Gearrin gave up a hit and a walk with a strikeout while recording two outs in Friday's loss to the Cubs.
Gearrin got off to a rough start this season, but has since turned things around with a 2.61 ERA in 10 appearances in May. The veteran reliever now owns a 3.48 ERA overall while striking out a batter per inning, but his 5.75 FIP -- mainly due to an uncharacteristically high 1.8 HR/9 -- and a lack of hold chances should keep him off the fantasy radar.
