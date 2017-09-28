Giants' Cory Gearrin: Notches eighth hold Wednesday
Gearrin walked two and struck out three over a scoreless inning en route to his eighth hold of the season in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Arizona.
Gearrin owns a 2.01 ERA on the year, but he has been especially dominant over his last eight outings, giving up no hits or runs while notching five holds over that span. The 31-year-old's control remains an issue (4.7 BB/9), but he has been able to offset that with solid strikeout totals (8.3 K/9). The Giants will face the offensively-challenged Padres this weekend, so Gearrin could be in line for another hold or two before the season comes to a close.
