Gearrin tossed a clean inning of relief while striking out two in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Gearrin has been one of the few bright spots for the Giants this season with a 2.11 ERA and an 8.0 K/9 through 55.1 innings. The veteran reliever does, however, own a concerning 4.03 FIP due in large part to his inability to limit free passes (4.7 BB/9). The back end of San Francisco's bullpen is currently set in stone, limiting Gearrin's usage to the middle innings.