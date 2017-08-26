Play

Gearrin tossed a clean inning of relief while striking out two in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Gearrin has been one of the few bright spots for the Giants this season with a 2.11 ERA and an 8.0 K/9 through 55.1 innings. The veteran reliever does, however, own a concerning 4.03 FIP due in large part to his inability to limit free passes (4.7 BB/9). The back end of San Francisco's bullpen is currently set in stone, limiting Gearrin's usage to the middle innings.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast