Giants' Cory Gearrin: Wins bullpen gig
Gearrin will be included in the Giants' Opening Day bullpen, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Gearrin was one of manager Bruce Bochy's more reliable relievers last season with a 1.99 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 64 strikeouts over 68 innings, but a 3.94 FIP, .265 BABIP and 86.4 percent strand rate all point to his production not being repeatable. Even if his numbers predictably slip, Gearrin should at least be a mainstay in the middle innings for the Giants, though his non-elite ratios and lack of opportunities for holds probably take him off the radar in most NL-only formats.
