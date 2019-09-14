Adames was called up from Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

After being released by the Cubs in July, Adames joined the Giants on a minor-league deal and went on to hit .283/.364/.517 in 43 regular-season games with Sacramento. He also helped secure the team's first Pacific Coast League title in 11 years. The 28-year-old will provide middle-infield depth over the final couple weeks.