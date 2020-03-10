Giants' Cristhian Adames: Reassigned to minor-league camp
Adames was reassigned to minor-league camp Tuesday, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The 28-year-old went 7-for-22 at the plate across 10 games for the Giants in 2019 and was not expected make the Opening Day roster heading into camp. Adames was productive at the plate for Triple-A Sacramento last season, hitting .283/.364/.517 with 25 RBI and 23 runs scored in 165 plate appearances. The second baseman is likely only an injury away from returning to the majors.
