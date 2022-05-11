Casali went 3-for-3 with a walk and two RBI in Tuesday's 9-2 win over the Rockies.

Joey Bart received Tuesday off and Casali made the most of his opportunity to start behind the dish. Entering Tuesday, Casali had just seven hits all season before a fantastic performance. He's now slashing .250/.318/.300 with three RBI, three runs scored and a pair of doubles in 44 plate appearances. If he can show some consistency at the plate, Casali could challenge to make the catcher position more of a timeshare, but the Giants will likely be lenient with Bart in his first full major-league campaign.